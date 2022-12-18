WATCH: Carlton Davis III grabs tip-drill INT off Joe Burrow

Luke Easterling
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been starved for takeaways on defense, but they’re starting things off with one Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Keanu Neal tipped a Joe Burrow pass into the air and into the waiting arms of cornerback Carlton Davis III for the interception on the first drive of the game.

After a few quick first downs for Cincinnati, the Bucs defense has provided a huge play to help turn the momentum back in their favor, and set up Tom Brady and the offense for a chance to respond on the scoreboard.

