WATCH: Carlton Davis gets the first interception of the NFL season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Carlton Davis was an elite player on The Plains and continues to play at a championship level in the NFL.
The former Auburn great was the first player to intercept a pass in the 2021 NFL season.
Davis’ interception came at a great time as the offense went three-and-out, then Davis took advantage of a pass that bounced off of Ceedee Lamb’s hands.
The Buccaneers won 31-29.
Tampa Bay has three Auburn players roster. Davis, Jamel Dean, and KJ Britt are all part of the Tampa Bay defense that brought back all of the starters after winning a Super Bowl last year.
The @Buccaneers defense gets their first takeaway of the season. #GoBucs
📺: #DALvsTB on NBC
📱: https://t.co/0VSAGKOx0q pic.twitter.com/L2VHx0ED4i
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2021
List
Five bold predictions for Auburn vs Alabama State
Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.