WATCH: Cardinals-Vikings preview video and expert picks

The Arizona Cardinals host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. After a 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, they hope to improve to 2-0. The Vikings are 0-1 after a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The preview video from the NFL’s YouTube channel is above.

After Kyler Murray passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, he gets to face a Vikings defense that allowed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to complete 20-of-27 passes and have a passer rating of 128.8.

The Vikings also allowed 127 rushing yards to Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The Cardinals combined for 136 rushing yards in Week 1.

The Cardinals will have to worry about the Vikings pass rush, which had five sacks in Week 1, although Chandler Jones matched that on his own as the Cardinals sacked Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times and forced him to turn the ball over three times.

Who is predicted to win the game? Nine of 10 panelists pick the Cardinals to win.

