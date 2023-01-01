WATCH: Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride stumbles to 1st career TD

Arizona Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. It wasn’t pretty, though.

In the second quarter after the Falcons lost the ball on a fumbled snap and the Cardinals recovered inside the 10-yard line and running back James Conner had a four-yard run, McBride scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from David Blough.

Blough ran a boot to his right, McBride faked a block and found space in the flat. Blough threw him the ball, McBride made the catch and stumbled and fell to the ground but slid forward into the end zone without being touched.

Here is the play:

First TD of his career 🎉 What a way to start 2023 @mcbtrey! pic.twitter.com/Kcrn1byClD — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 1, 2023

It was his third catch of the game and gave the Cardinals a 10-7 lead.

It should be the first of many touchdowns for the second-round pick.

