WATCH: Cardinals offseason wrap-up with Howard Balzer

Topics covered during Howard Balzer’s appearance Thursday on the Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B show on Fox Sports 910 AM:

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the presence he has shown on the field during OTAs and minicamp, while making a sensational one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.

All players being present for offseason work with no contract issues. Also noted was the continuity of the coaching staff, which is the same as last season.

Can rookie running back Trey Benson be a go-to guy behind James Conner? The third-round pick should be, spelling Conner in games and if he misses any like the four he didn’t play in 2023. Also good additional depth with Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.

Why isn’t Benson signed? Through Thursday, there are 13 unsigned NFL draft picks: eight in the first round and two in the second and three in the third. The third-round choices are the first three picks in the round and the stumbling block is what the salaries will be after the first year when they are higher than the league minimum.

Is Jonathan Gannon the real deal? All indications are that the players have bought in to the head coach, who has developed strong relationships with the team leaders, which carries over to the young players.

