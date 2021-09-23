WATCH: Cardinals-Jaguars Week 3 video preview and picks

The Arizona Cardinals’ next opponents in Week 3 are the Jacksonville Jaguars. They face them Sunday morning on the road trying to start the season 3-0, while the Jaguars hope to pick up their first win of the season and first under new head coach Urban Meyer.

How does the matchup look?

In the above preview video, it covers some key stats.

On paper, the Cardinals’ passing attack should thrive. Quarterback Kyler Murray has seven touchdown passes through four games and had 400 passing yards last week.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have allowed 591 passing yards and four touchdown passes in two games. They haven’t been able to stop anyone.

After the Cardinals allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three touchdown passes and gave up 177 rushing yards to the Vikings in Week 2, this could potentially be a game where Trevor Lawrence and the Jags could get some things going offensively.

As for picks from their panel, two guys, including Daniel Jeremiah, predict the Jags will get an upset win.

Check out the full video above.

