Watch the Cardinals-Giants Rickwood Field game Thursday on FOX 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are set for a unique matchup Thursday at Rickwood Field.

The game will serve as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. And FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT on Thursday. Before then, the MLB on FOX Pregame show will air from 4:30-6 p.m. CT on FOX 2.

Who were the St. Louis Stars? Remembering STL’s Negro League baseball team

Rickwood Field was the former home of the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Black Barons and America’s oldest-standing professional ballpark this season. The Cardinals and Giants plans to wear uniforms that commemorate two former Negro League baseball teams in the St. Louis Browns and San Francisco Sea Lions.

The game will also consist of several tributes to the Negro Leagues, commemorate the Juneteenth holiday and pay respects to fallen MLB Hall-Of-Famer Willie Mays.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.