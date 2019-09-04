Watch Cardinals' foul ball go fair against Giants thanks to crazy spin

Jessica Kleinschmidt
NBC Sports BayArea

One of the best things about baseball is how weird it is.

There really isn't much more to say to tee up this ... well, strange play during Tuesday's Giants-Cardinals game:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

This was ruled a "soft ground ball" and a single off the bat of Paul DeJong in the bottom of the first, but it appeared to be more than that. 

As a matter of fact, the ball was so deep into foul territory, nobody on the field appeared to go after it -- and that's fair, theoretically speaking.

Even the Cards dugout was pumped on the strange play:

cards.png

Whatever helps, we suppose. But talk about bad luck for the Giants. 

Watch Cardinals' foul ball go fair against Giants thanks to crazy spin originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next