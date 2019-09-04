Watch Cardinals' foul ball go fair against Giants thanks to crazy spin

One of the best things about baseball is how weird it is.

There really isn't much more to say to tee up this ... well, strange play during Tuesday's Giants-Cardinals game:

Gonna need someone to explain how this is even possible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rWLiLeOpry — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 4, 2019

This was ruled a "soft ground ball" and a single off the bat of Paul DeJong in the bottom of the first, but it appeared to be more than that.

As a matter of fact, the ball was so deep into foul territory, nobody on the field appeared to go after it -- and that's fair, theoretically speaking.

Even the Cards dugout was pumped on the strange play:

Whatever helps, we suppose. But talk about bad luck for the Giants.

