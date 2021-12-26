WATCH: Cardinals’ fake punt return sets up TD pass vs. Colts

Fake punts are fairly rare. What is even rarer is a fake punt return, which the Arizona Cardinals executed perfectly.

The Indianapolis Colts were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half in Week 16 and Cardinals returner Christian Kirk drifted far to his left, making it look like he was going to field the punt there.

The punt went to the other side of the field. Cornerback Byron Murphy, who was part of the coverage team, fielded the punt and returned it 48 yards to the Colts 42.

Three plays later, the Cardinals took a 13-12 lead on a 24-yard touchdown catch by Antoine Wesley, the first of his NFL career. Check out the return above and the touchdown below.

