WATCH: Cardinals-Cowboys video preview for Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys face off on Monday night to wrap up Week 6 of the NFL. The Cowboys are 2-3 and in first place in the NFC East. The Cardinals are 3-2 and in third place of the NFC West.

The Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league and one of the best offenses. The Cardinals are surprisingly high in the NFL in several defensive rankings, although they have not faced stiff offensive competition.

What are some key stats? The Cowboys allow opposing teams to have a 107.9 passer rating, which rivals the Cardinals’ terrible pass defense from a season ago. Dallas, though, did not allow a passing touchdown last week.

Kyler Murray is coming off a career-high in passing yards and an Offensive Player of the Week award. This should be a high-scoring affair.

Colleen Wolfe: Cardinals 30, Cowboys 27

Adam Rank: Cowboys 34, Cardinals 30

Marcas Grant: Cowboys 28, Cardinals 27

