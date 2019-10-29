The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to take on the 49ers on Thursday. And one person you can be sure will be prepared is Cards defensive end Chandler Jones.

Jones and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo spent a few seasons together on the New England Patriots, and it was apparent they struck up a friendship. Jones not only complimented Jimmy G's abilities in the pocket, but also had a lot of fun playing a small prank on him in the grocery store a few years back.

Now that the two are set to square off against one another, Jones took the time to recall the epic prank Tuesday afternoon (swipe for the video):

Hilarious.

Before you swipe to the video on the post, you can see Jones set a reminder that he knows how to sack 49ers QBs -- Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard are pictured. Which is fine, but what about Garoppolo?

That's a different type of sneaky.

Guess we'll see if the chemistry is still there on Thursday or if it's going to be a very awkward postgame dinner.

Watch Cardinals' Chandler Jones surprise Jimmy Garoppolo in funny video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area