How to watch Cameroon vs Guinea: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Cameroon begin their AFCON campaign by meeting Guinea in what has been described as the Group of Death.

Senegal and Gambia are also in Group C and the defending champions await Cameroon in the next game.

The Indomitable Lions were the hosts of the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago but fell at the semi-final stage before claiming third place by beating Burkina Faso.

While they are favourites for this game, Guinea boast a strong record in the group stage, having only failed to progress past it once since 1998.

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 1.55pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.