Watch: Cameron Young hits putt that ends up over 150 feet from hole

Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.

Ask Cameron Young. He'll tell you about his 15th hole Saturday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Young found the green in two shots at the 527-yard par-5, leaving himself about 56 feet for eagle. However, his putt was fast, and downgrain, and Young's ball zoomed past the hole and eventually trickled off the front of the putting surface.

It ended up 150 feet, 11 inches from the hole.

It’s a cruel game.



The greens @Sentry_TOC are no joke. pic.twitter.com/jTM9GsubeD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2023

Even worse, Young's fourth shot, a pitch, suffered a similar fate. Finally, Young hit his fifth to 6 feet and made his bogey putt.