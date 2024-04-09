Watch: Camden Heide throws down incredible put-back dunk in Purdue-UConn national title game

With dreams of a national championship starting to inch away from his team, Camden Heide gave Purdue a much-needed jolt.

After a missed hook shot from Boilermakers star center Zach Edey early in the second half, Heide ran in, seemingly out of nowhere, to collect the ball after it bounced off the rim and slam it home for an emphatic put-back dunk.

The basket from the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman forward cut Purdue’s deficit against UConn to seven, 41-34, with 16:41 remaining in regulation.

The Huskies, the reigning national champions and top overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, had outscored the Boilermakers 5-2 in the opening minutes of the second half after never leading by more than seven in what had been a back-and-forth first half.

