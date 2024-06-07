Watch: Camarda and Furlani attend book launch after contract renewal

Francesco Camarda and Giorgio Furlani are both present at a book launch in Milan after finalising a new contract for the young striker.

Videos of the event shared by Luca Maninetti show the pair arriving to applause at what is the launch of the latest book by journalists Peppe Di Stefano and Carlo Pellegatti, titled: “There is only one President. Silvio Berlusconi, portrait of a dreamer”.

The contract extension for Camarda has not been made official yet but he was seen arriving at and then leaving Casa Milan on Friday, and all reports suggest that the contract was signed.

The 16-year-old greeted the crowd and shook a few hands when he entered the room, and he ended up on stage with former Milan striker Marco van Basten. When asked if he can be like Van Basten in the future, Camarda said: “I’d just like his blessing now.”

Camarda: “Io in futuro come Van Basten? Vorrei solo la sua benedizione adesso” 🔴⚫️#sempremilan pic.twitter.com/rcMRivkzTy — Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) June 7, 2024

Furlani was given the chance to talk about Van Basten on stage too, and he explained that he had the shirt of the Dutchman when he was very young.

“My father supported Mantova. But given the successes and the colours I linked up with Milan when Marco was our centre forward. The first jersey I bought was yours, it only had the nine and not yet the name. And the most beautiful memory from when I was a child was the game against Goteborg. I’m very lucky to have seen him play and to be able to see him here today,” he said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”it” dir=”ltr”>L'arrivo di Giorgio <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Furlani?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Furlani</a> insieme a Francesco <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Camarda?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Camarda</a> dopo aver firmato il nuovo contratto con il <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Milan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Milan</a> all'evento "C'è solo un Presidente" 🔴⚫️ <a href=”https://t.co/G3egUWQpuD”>pic.twitter.com/G3egUWQpuD</a></p>— Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) <a href=”https://twitter.com/LucaManinetti/status/1799123853987532921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

He also had the chance to talk about life at Milan after Silvio Berlusconi had moved on, to which he said: “The inheritance I took from Galliani, technically, not from the president. Berlusconi and I went to the same middle school in Via Copernico and he used to come and greet the students once a year.”