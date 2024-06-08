Watch: Camarda’s brilliant answer to Van Basten question – “I want his blessing”

During yesterday’s event for the book launch of ‘There is Only One President’, a book about Silvio Berlusconi, the likes of Adriano Galliani, Marco van Basten and Francesco Camarda were present. And the latter provided a brilliant answer.

Many well-known faces were present at the event and as you would expect, the guests were not just asked about the Milan of the past but the current team. Van Basten, for example, was asked about Camarda and only had positive words for the youngster.

The 16-year-old answered a few questions himself and he provided a brilliant answer on one of them, as Carlo Pellegatti asked if he could become as good as van Basten in the future. Camarda simply said: “That comparison isn’t right, he’s a football god and right now I just need his blessing”.

The room erupted in laughter and van Basten put his hand on Camarda, giving the desired blessing. For a player of his age, it must be said that Camarda is very mature and that shows on the pitch as well, leading from the front.