WATCH: Cam Newton throws a touchdown pass on first drive of the game
Cam Newton is back as an NFL starting quarterback.
He rewarded the Carolina Panthers for making the right decision by hooking up with DJ Moore for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
The pass to Moore came from the 10-yard line.
Newton makes his first start of the season against his former coach Ron Rivera as the Panthers take an early lead against the Washington Football Team.
Here’s the play:
Cam to Moore for the score. #KeepPounding
📺: #WASvsCAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/libxJ3mi6X
— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
