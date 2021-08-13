Watch: Cam Newton and Ron Rivera embrace before preseason game

Super Bowl windows are like everything else in life that’s good – fleeting and always gone too soon. Fans have to appreciate the happy times their franchises have, because in the NFL things can turn for the worst in an instant. Here’s a feel-good moment for Carolina fans pining for the way things used to be.

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and former head coach Ron Rivera came awfully close to winning it all in 2015. Now they’re working for separate teams. Watch Newton and Rivera embrace before last night’s preseason game between the Patriots and Washington.

Cam Newton makes a beeline for his former HC Ron Rivera. #Patriots @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NLtkP5VL7Y — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2021

New England won 22-13, with Newton going 4/7 for 49 yards before he was pulled for rookie Mac Jones.

Related