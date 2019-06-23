Watch: Cam Newton offers stranger $1,500 to swap seats on a flight from Paris, is turned down

Look, if you’ve ever had to sit in coach for a flight longer than 90 minutes you’d find yourself wanting to do anything to get out of it. In that sense, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is just like the rest of us.

Unlike the rest of us, Newton has the means to pay his way out of that situation — or so he thought.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While flying back from Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, Newton discovered his seat was in a particularly awkward spot for a 6′5″, 245 lbs human being. So he did what any famous person would and attempted to buy a better seat from someone in first class. Unfortunately for Newton, some things — like extra legroom on a transatlantic flight — are priceless. We know this because Newton apparently offered $1,500 to swap seats and was still turned down.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

That stunned smile from Newton as he heads back to his (cramped) seat is about as relatable as it gets. He’s accepted his fate. He’s stuck. It’s over.

However, this video leaves us more questions than answers.

Story continues

For starters, why was Cam sitting coach to begin with? Did he not check in for his flight on time? Did a sponsor screw up? Is a travel agent about to be fired? And if he’s willing to pay more than $1,000 for a seat, why not just get on a different flight? Tickets from Paris to Charlotte usually cost less than $2,000 per a very quick and unscientific Google search. Could Newton not have just asked off the plane and booked himself on the next flight out for that price?

And most importantly, was no one else in first class willing to accept $1,500 to swap seats with an NFL quarterback?

Paris is tough, man. Best wishes to Newton, who almost certainly needs a spa day after contorting himself to fit in a coach seat for 10 hours.

Training camp may feel like a breeze after that bit of torture.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Cam Newton and Rudy Gay attend the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: