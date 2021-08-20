Watch Cam Newton hit Jakobi Meyers in stride for 28-yard touchdown

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
Cam Newton was on fire against the Philadelphia Eagles in the New England Patriots’ second preseason game of 2021.

He gleamed with confidence — finishing the night throwing 8 of 9 for 103 yards and a touchdown. Newton had sharp passes downfield and also hit his check downs with ease and patience. One of the highlights of his night came from a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. The third-year undrafted receiver had three receptions for 56 yards and he’ll be a crucial part of the offense this season.

Meyers was Newton’s go-to receiver in 2020, as he led the Patriots with 59 receptions for 729 yards. It looks like that chemistry will translate into the 2021 season.

