Watch: Cam Newton fumble seals loss as Patriots fall to 2-5

The New England Patriots appeared to be driving for either a game-winning touchdown or a game-tying field goal Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
And then Cam Newton coughed up the football and Buffalo recovered inside the final minute inside the 15-yard line and held on for a 24-21 win.
Bills defense ices it 🧊 @BuffaloBills
📺 #NEvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/iiVHzIkr6u
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 1, 2020
FORCED FUMBLE. BILLS BALL! #NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/aw7KTuY5Wr
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
The loss drops the Patriots to 2-5 for the first time since 2000. It was their fourth straight loss.
Zimmer.
Marlowe.
Game over.#NEvsBUF on CBS | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/mUSAAemESk
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
WOW.
Bill Belichick's coaching career:
With Tom Brady as his starting QB: 224-66
With anybody else as his starting QB: 51-66 pic.twitter.com/UvXClmtbZk
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 1, 2020