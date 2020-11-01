Watch: Cam Newton fumble seals loss as Patriots fall to 2-5

Barry Werner

The New England Patriots appeared to be driving for either a game-winning touchdown or a game-tying field goal Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

And then Cam Newton coughed up the football and Buffalo recovered inside the final minute inside the 15-yard line and held on for a 24-21 win.



The loss drops the Patriots to 2-5 for the first time since 2000. It was their fourth straight loss.