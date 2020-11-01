Watch: Cam Newton fumble seals loss as Patriots fall to 2-5

The New England Patriots appeared to be driving for either a game-winning touchdown or a game-tying field goal Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

And then Cam Newton coughed up the football and Buffalo recovered inside the final minute inside the 15-yard line and held on for a 24-21 win.









The loss drops the Patriots to 2-5 for the first time since 2000. It was their fourth straight loss.





WOW.

Bill Belichick's coaching career: With Tom Brady as his starting QB: 224-66 With anybody else as his starting QB: 51-66 pic.twitter.com/UvXClmtbZk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 1, 2020



