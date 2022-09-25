Watch: Cam Akers caps off drive with physical run for 14-yard TD

Cam Akers had just 44 rushing yards in the first two games of the season, getting very limited opportunities in the offense. On one drive alone Sunday, Akers rushed for 53 yards on six carries.

He helped put the Rams up 20-9 by carrying the offense down the field, capping it off with this 14-yard touchdown. Prior to that drive, Akers had just two carries for minus-1 yard in the game, so he came to life pretty suddenly at the end of the third quarter.

Take a look at this physical run to end the drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown, and give Ben Skowronek some credit for the block he laid on Zaven Collins.

