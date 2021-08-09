Watch: Calvin Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech

Calvin Johnson joined the greatest who ever played the game of football in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night. The legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver was officially inducted in Canton in his first year of eligibility.

Johnson presented his speech on Sunday night to a full crowd inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Never known as much of a talker during his nine superlative seasons in Detroit, Johnson had no problems delivering a personable speech that deeply reflected who he is as a player and a person.

Johnson thanked many people, from former Lions teammate Roy Williams bestowing the “Megatron” moniker on him, to his family and his high school and college coaches. He did not thank the Lions organization, which was not unexpected, but he praised Lions fans and the city of Detroit graciously.

“Lions fans kept coming even going 0-16, they kept coming. Michigan is our home. Detroit is our city. And Lions fans are our pride,” Johnson said.

He also asked all his former teammates in the stands to rise up and thanked them before proudly turning to recognize his family. Johnson focused some attention on his advocacy for therapeutic marijuana and the quality of life for players after their active days are over.

The full Johnson speech is available via YouTube and courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: