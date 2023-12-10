Watch Calvary Baptist football's clutch touchdown vs. St. Charles in LHSAA Prep Classic

Trailing with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation on Saturday, Calvary Baptist football needed miracle to keep its hopes at a state championship alive. That's exactly what happened.

Calvary's Aubrey Hermes leaps for the reception in the first quarter in the Select Division III State Championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Junior quarterback Abram Wardell found his fellow junior in receiver Kolby Thomas for perhaps the biggest play of their football careers, as Thomas hauled in the Wardell pass for what ended up as the game-winning touchdown.

Here's a look at the Cavaliers' game-winning play:

Calvary Baptist survived a thriller, stopping St. Charles on the following drive to clinch the Division III Select State Championship with a 34-28 win. Saturday's game was the fourth state championship in Calvary Baptist's school history.

