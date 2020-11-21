How to watch: California Golden Bears at Oregon State Beavers
The 2020 Pac-12 season is in full swing and the Oregon State Beavers (0-2) are back at home this week facing the Cal Golden Bears (0-1) in a game that will kick off from Reser Stadium at 12:30 pm PT.
A quick glance at the Cal Golden Bears:
Just one game under their belt after an opening game cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cal Golden Bears faded after their strong start, losing 34-10 to the UCLA Bruins.
California tallied just 176 total yards while allowing UCLA to rack up 440 yards and 23 first downs.
As for Oregon State, the Beavs are coming off a controversial 27-21 loss to the Washington Huskies. Look for Jermar Jefferson to break out for another 100+ yard rushing performance. He has 253 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns through two games this season.
Here are this week's betting odds, provided by our partner PointsBet:
Spread
California: -2.5, -115
Oregon State: +2.5, -105
Moneyline
California: -140
Oregon State: +120
GAME INFORMATION:
WHO: Cal at Oregon State
WHEN: 12:30 PM (PT) kickoff
WHERE: Reser Stadium, Oregon
TV: FS1
RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network
