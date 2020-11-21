How to watch: California Golden Bears at Oregon State Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 season is in full swing and the Oregon State Beavers (0-2) are back at home this week facing the Cal Golden Bears (0-1) in a game that will kick off from Reser Stadium at 12:30 pm PT.

A quick glance at the Cal Golden Bears:

Just one game under their belt after an opening game cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cal Golden Bears faded after their strong start, losing 34-10 to the UCLA Bruins.

California tallied just 176 total yards while allowing UCLA to rack up 440 yards and 23 first downs.

As for Oregon State, the Beavs are coming off a controversial 27-21 loss to the Washington Huskies. Look for Jermar Jefferson to break out for another 100+ yard rushing performance. He has 253 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns through two games this season.

Here are this week's betting odds, provided by our partner PointsBet:

Spread

California: -2.5, -115

Oregon State: +2.5, -105

Moneyline

California: -140

Oregon State: +120

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: Cal at Oregon State

WHEN: 12:30 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: Reser Stadium, Oregon

TV: FS1

RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network

