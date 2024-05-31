WATCH: Caleb Williams launches deep pass to DJ Moore at Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears wrapped up the last of their organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday, and quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense made sure to end on a high note.

With the media in attendance, the Bears offense rebounded from a rough first week. Williams was dialed in, completing 13 of 15 passes in 7-on-7 drills, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. Williams’ production came against the starting defense, though they were missing a number of starters in the secondary, including Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, and Kevin Byard.

Caleb Williams today at Bears OTAs: he went 13-for-15 in 7-on-7s vs. 1st defense. One incompletion resulted in DPI. He threw darts all over the field, including a TD to DJ Moore. Williams/offense also won the situational drill, ending with Cairo Santos' FG and the lead. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) May 31, 2024

The Bears shared one of those throws on social media, which was a deep pass to wide receiver DJ Moore. Williams loaded up and fired a long pass to Moore in the middle of the field, with safety Elijah Hicks in coverage. The clip then cuts to Moore dancing and celebrating with his teammates after the big play.

Go DJ, that’s my DJ 😎 pic.twitter.com/z2iSPHZKoV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 31, 2024

Since Keenan Allen has been absent from OTAs and rookie Rome Odunze missed a week due to injury, Williams and Moore have had numerous opportunities to establish their connection in practice. It looks to be in good shape heading into the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. Williams, Moore, and the rest of the Bears will be back on the practice field beginning June 4th.

