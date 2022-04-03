WATCH: Caleb Love’s late three pointer helps lift UNC past Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to Monday’s national championship game. And sophomore guard Caleb Love is a big reason why.

The guard drained a three-pointer with 28 seconds left to give North Carolina a 78-74 lead late in the game. Love would then make 3 of his next 4 free throws to seal the deal and send the Tar Heels to the national championship game for the first time since 2017.

After a slow start to the first game, Love turned it on in the second half and UNC fans are glad he did. He finished the game with 28 points on 11 of 20 shooting, including what is now one of the biggest shots in UNC basketball history.

CALEB LOVE IS LIKE THAT! pic.twitter.com/a2tRr8GbZo — SLAM University (@slam_university) April 3, 2022

Like he’s done in this tournament before, Love has saved his best for last in this game with that big second half.

R.J. Davis added 18 points while Brady Manek finished with 14. Armando Bacot scored 11 and grabbed 21 rebounds.

The Tar Heels will take on Kansas in Monday’s national championship game.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.