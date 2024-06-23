Watch: The calamitous mistake which cost Barcelona Atlètic promotion

Footage of the decisive moment in Barcelona Atlètic missing out on promotion to La Liga 2 has come to the fore on Sunday evening.

Rafa Márquez’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago.

In the club’s biggest outing of the campaign, Barca Atlètic made the trip to Córdoba, for the 2nd leg of the promotion playoff final showdown between the clubs.

The tie sat on a knife-edge ahead of proceedings getting underway on Sunday, after a 1-1 stalemate in Catalunya last weekend.

And it was the Blaugrana who went on to secure an advantage for themselves early on this evening, courtesy of a moment of individual brilliance by way of Héctor Fort.

Disaster, however, lay in wait…

After Córdoba levelled things up late in the first-half, the tie’s telling moment was forthcoming shortly after the interval.

And it is one which all associated with Barcelona will no doubt be eager to forget as soon as possible…

After attempting to play out from the back from a goal-kick, Márquez’s men got it all wrong, goalkeeper Marc Vidal’s pass into midfield being picked off, allowing Alberto Toril to dink home an instinctive finish.

Footage of the moment in question, which decided not only tonight’s result, but Barcelona Atlètic’s entire campaign, can be seen below:

Conor Laird | GSFN