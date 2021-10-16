WATCH: Cal Haladay opens Michigan State football scoring with a pick-six

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State is in the midst of a rivalry contest against the Indiana Hoosiers for the Old Brass Spittoon trophy.

With the offense struggling early on in the game, the defense needed to help give the team a boost and they did just that.

On a key third down play, Cal Haladay showed blitz, but backed away and read the play perfectly leading to an interception that he would return to the house for a touchdown.

Watch the Michigan State pick-six here:

