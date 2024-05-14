Watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut on Disney Plus

Caitlin Clark in a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark is set to make her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, May 14, and fans will be able to watch the action live on Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ESPN2.

This is a huge step forward for Disney Plus, marking the first time live sports have aired on the streaming platform. Previously, only animated versions of NFL and NHL games have aired live on the platform; the WNBA tip-off games will open the door for more live sports coverage.

NCAA superstar Clark and the Indiana Fever will tip-off against the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, followed by the Phoenix Mercury facing off against the Las Vegas Aces at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET.

Clark's memorable regular season run, in which she broke NCAA scoring records, led to increased interest in the NCAA women's basketball tournament helped drive millions of viewers to the games, shattering records and putting networks and streamers on notice that people want to watch these talented women as they move from college hoops to professional women's basketball. The championship game between South Carolina and Clark's Iowa netted over 18 million viewers.

After the NCAA tournament wrapped up, Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever and went into training camp ahead of the start of the season. Fans have been treated to a glimpse of her in action during preseason games, but now the season is getting underway and it's time to usher in a thrilling new era for the WNBA.

Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized his company's commitment to delivering more WNBA games to fans, noting that an ESPN tile will soon appear on Disney Plus later this year so that subscribers can access selected live sports at no additional cost. ESPN Plus content will be available to those people who subscribe to both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

To watch Caitlin Clark's debut, you'll need a subscription to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or have access to ESPN 2 through your cable provider.