How to watch Caitlin Clark: TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky, Angel Reese on 6/1/24

The Indiana Fever (1-8) are trying to snap a three-game skid as they host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off a 20-point and nine-rebound performance in a loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Sky are coming off an 83-73 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. Marina Mabrey leads the Sky with averages of 17.3 points and 5.2 assists. Angel Reese, whose LSU Tigers beat Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game, averages 11.0 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

Fever vs. Sky injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

12 p.m. ET Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through May 30 (9 games): 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 32.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 12 p.m., ESPN June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

