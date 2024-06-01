How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty on 6/2/24

The Indiana Fever (2-8) snapped a three-game skid after a win on Saturday and have a quick turnaround with a matchup against the New York Liberty (6-2) on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off a performance where she put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.5 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Liberty have won two straight and hold two wins over the Fever this season. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with averages of 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.4 points and 5.4 assists a game.

Fever vs. Liberty injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

TV: NBA TV, WALV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 1 (10 games): 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* W, 71-70 June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

