How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/19/24
The Indiana Fever (5-10) and Washington Mystics (2-12) both seek their third victory in a row in a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana and Washington have each beaten Atlanta and Chicago in the past week.
Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.1 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.3) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.5 points, Aliyah Boston 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.
The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.
Ariel Atkins leads the Mystics (14.6 points), while Aaliyah Edwards adds 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Karlie Samuelson (yes, she's the sister of Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson) adds 8.8 points. Julie Vanloo averages 8.1 points and 5.4 assists.
The Fever beat the host Mystics 85-83 on June 7 as Clark matched her season high with 30 points, including 7-of-13 3-point shooting. Stefanie Dolson led Washington with a season-high 19 points, including 5-of-6 3s.
Consecutive wins: Clark is getting more comfortable, and Fever benefit
Fever vs. Mystics injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks. Washington's Brittney Sykes (foot) and Shakira Austin (hip) have missed time recently.
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date
7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics
TV: NBA TV
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever betting odds vs. Mystics
via BetMGM
Favorite: Fever by 4.5 points
Over/under: 166.5 total points
Moneyline: Fever -190, Mystics +155
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 16 (15 games): 16.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 32.8% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
