How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/19/24

The Indiana Fever (5-10) and Washington Mystics (2-12) both seek their third victory in a row in a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana and Washington have each beaten Atlanta and Chicago in the past week.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.1 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.3) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.5 points, Aliyah Boston 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Ariel Atkins leads the Mystics (14.6 points), while Aaliyah Edwards adds 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Karlie Samuelson (yes, she's the sister of Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson) adds 8.8 points. Julie Vanloo averages 8.1 points and 5.4 assists.

The Fever beat the host Mystics 85-83 on June 7 as Clark matched her season high with 30 points, including 7-of-13 3-point shooting. Stefanie Dolson led Washington with a season-high 19 points, including 5-of-6 3s.

Consecutive wins: Clark is getting more comfortable, and Fever benefit

Fever vs. Mystics injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks. Washington's Brittney Sykes (foot) and Shakira Austin (hip) have missed time recently.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever betting odds vs. Mystics

via BetMGM

Favorite: Fever by 4.5 points

Over/under: 166.5 total points

Moneyline: Fever -190, Mystics +155

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 16 (15 games): 16.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 32.8% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

