How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/7/24

The Indiana Fever (2-9) finally get to catch their breath before resuming action this weekend. Over the first three weeks of the WNBA season, the Fever had played at least two more games than every other team, and five more than the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark is coming off her roughest game of the season (3 points, 1-of-7 on 3-pointers) as the Fever finished their opening stretch with a blowout loss to the New York Liberty. She leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4), helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 points, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds).

Indiana struggles defensively, allowing 100+ points three times and rating near the bottom of the league is several defensive statistics. Their victories have come in the games they allowed less than 85 points.

The Washington Mystics (0-8) will be playing their third game of the week. Ariel Atkins leads with 13.8 points and 2.1 steals per game, and Shakira Austin adds 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. Karlie Samuelson (9.8 points) is Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson's sister.

The Mystics play most of their home games at a 4,200-seat facility, but this game was moved to the Capital One Center – the home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals – to accommodate greater ticket demand.

Fever vs. Mystics injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: Ion, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 2 (11 games): 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 29.7% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

