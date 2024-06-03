How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/7/24
The Indiana Fever (2-9) finally get to catch their breath before resuming action this weekend. Over the first three weeks of the WNBA season, the Fever had played at least two more games than every other team, and five more than the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
Caitlin Clark is coming off her roughest game of the season (3 points, 1-of-7 on 3-pointers) as the Fever finished their opening stretch with a blowout loss to the New York Liberty. She leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4), helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 points, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds).
Indiana struggles defensively, allowing 100+ points three times and rating near the bottom of the league is several defensive statistics. Their victories have come in the games they allowed less than 85 points.
The Washington Mystics (0-8) will be playing their third game of the week. Ariel Atkins leads with 13.8 points and 2.1 steals per game, and Shakira Austin adds 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. Karlie Samuelson (9.8 points) is Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson's sister.
The Mystics play most of their home games at a 4,200-seat facility, but this game was moved to the Capital One Center – the home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals – to accommodate greater ticket demand.
Fever vs. Mystics injury report
The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date
7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics
TV: Ion, WTHR
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 2 (11 games): 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 29.7% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Washington Mystics