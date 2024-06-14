How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on 6/16/24

The Indiana Fever (4-10) have won three of their past five games as the Chicago Sky (4-7), their developing rival, visit.

The previous meeting between these teams produced all sorts of commentary, in sports and beyond. Chicago's Chennedy Carter and Indiana's Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a couple of occasions, with Clark saying something toward Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark before an in-bound pass a little later. The Fever won 71-70.

Clark leads the Fever in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (6.0). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.3 points, Aliyah Boston 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. More, and they lose.

The Sky are led by Marina Mabrey (15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists), Carter (12.6 points) and Angel Reese (12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds).

Fever vs. Sky injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

Noon ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 13 (14 games): 15.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 32.1% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

