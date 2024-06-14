How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on 6/16/24
The Indiana Fever (4-10) have won three of their past five games as the Chicago Sky (4-7), their developing rival, visit.
The previous meeting between these teams produced all sorts of commentary, in sports and beyond. Chicago's Chennedy Carter and Indiana's Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a couple of occasions, with Clark saying something toward Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark before an in-bound pass a little later. The Fever won 71-70.
Clark leads the Fever in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (6.0). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.3 points, Aliyah Boston 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. More, and they lose.
The Sky are led by Marina Mabrey (15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists), Carter (12.6 points) and Angel Reese (12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds).
Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter
Fever vs. Sky injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date
Noon ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky
TV: CBS
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 13 (14 games): 15.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 32.1% 3-pointers
Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear
Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts and hats from Fanatics can be found here.
Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Tickets for Fever games are available here.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Chicago Sky