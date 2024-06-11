How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on 6/13/24

The Indiana Fever (3-10) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time in a while as the Atlanta Dream visit.

The Fever are coming off a loss to the Connecticut Sun in which Caitlin Clark and three other starters spent most of the second half on the bench. Indiana's opponents have assisted on 75% of their baskets over the past three games, a sign of a struggling defense.

The Dream (5-4) are led by Alisha Gray (16.0 points, 46.8% 3-pointers), Rhyne Howard (15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists) and Tina Charles (12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds).

Fever vs. Sun injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 10 (13 games): 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 33.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Atlanta Dream