How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 5/30/24
The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3) on Thursday.
Caitlin Clark is coming off her career-best scoring game, going for 30 in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall. The Fever are the second-lowest scoring team in the WNBA and own the worst defensive rating.
The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date
7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm
TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm