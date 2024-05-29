Advertisement

How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 5/30/24

scott horner, indianapolis star
·3 min read

The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3) on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off her career-best scoring game, going for 30 in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall. The Fever are the second-lowest scoring team in the WNBA and own the worst defensive rating.

The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm