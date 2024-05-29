How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 5/30/24

The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3) on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off her career-best scoring game, going for 30 in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall. The Fever are the second-lowest scoring team in the WNBA and own the worst defensive rating.

The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm