How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on 6/21/24

The Indiana Fever (6-10) and Atlanta Dream (6-7) face off for the second time this season after Indiana won the first matchup earlier in the month.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Rhyne Howard leads the Dream (15.4 points), while Allisha Gray adds 15.2 points and 40.3% from 3, and Tina Charles adds 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus averages 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Fever beat the host Dream 91-84 on June 13 as Boston posted 27 points and 13 rebounds. Howard led Atlanta with 26 points and six 3s.

Fever vs. Dream injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 19 (16 games): 16.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 32.8% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

