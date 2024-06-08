Advertisement

How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on 6/10/24

evan frank, indianapolis star
The Indiana Fever (3-9) will conclude a three-game road trip against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off an impressive showing in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. She leads the Fever in scoring (16.8) and assists (6.3) helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.2 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.8 points, team-leading 7.3 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds).

The Connecticut Sun are 9-1 on the season and have beaten the Fever twice already. DeWanna Bonner leads the team with 18.8 points per game. Brionna Jones puts up 13.3 points a contest and Alyssa Thomas averages 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists a game.

Fever vs. Sun injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun start time, date

7 p.m. ET, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: NBA TV, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 7 (12 games): 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 29.7% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

W, 85-83

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Connecticut Sun