How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on 6/10/24

The Indiana Fever (3-9) will conclude a three-game road trip against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.
Caitlin Clark is coming off an impressive showing in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. She leads the Fever in scoring (16.8) and assists (6.3) helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.2 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.8 points, team-leading 7.3 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds).
The Connecticut Sun are 9-1 on the season and have beaten the Fever twice already. DeWanna Bonner leads the team with 18.8 points per game. Brionna Jones puts up 13.3 points a contest and Alyssa Thomas averages 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists a game.
Fever vs. Sun injury report
The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun start time, date
7 p.m. ET, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
TV: NBA TV, WTHR
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 7 (12 games): 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 29.7% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
