How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on 6/10/24

The Indiana Fever (3-9) will conclude a three-game road trip against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Caitlin Clark is coming off an impressive showing in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. She leads the Fever in scoring (16.8) and assists (6.3) helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.2 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.8 points, team-leading 7.3 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds).

The Connecticut Sun are 9-0 on the season and have beaten the Fever twice already. DeWanna Bonner leads the team with 19.1 points per game. Brionna Jones puts up 13.3 points a contest and Alyssa Thomas averages 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists a game.

Fever vs. Sun injury report

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun start time, date

7 p.m. ET, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: NBA TV, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 7 (12 games): 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 29.7% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

