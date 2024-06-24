How to watch Caitlin Clark: Start time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 6/27/24

The Indiana Fever (7-11) head West again for their second matchup this season against the Seattle Storm (10-6). The Fever's four-game winning streak went by the wayside as they fumbled a 15-point, second-half lead against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.6), steals (1.6) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 16.0 points, Aliyah Boston 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season remains 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Olympian Jewell Loyd leads Seattle with an 18.5-point scoring average, as well as 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Nneka Ogwumike adds 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. Indiana Miss Basketball and Notre Dame alum Skylar Diggins-Smith averages 14.9 points and 5.9 assists. Ezi Magbegor adds 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots.

Seattle edged the Fever 85-83 earlier this season as Loyd compiled 32 points and 11 rebounds. Clark had 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for Indiana.

Fever vs. Storm injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

10 p.m. ET Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Amazon Prime, WALV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 23 (18 games): 16.3 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 35.1% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

