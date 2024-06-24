How to watch Caitlin Clark: Start time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 6/27/24
The Indiana Fever (7-11) head West again for their second matchup this season against the Seattle Storm (10-6). The Fever's four-game winning streak went by the wayside as they fumbled a 15-point, second-half lead against the Chicago Sky.
Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.6), steals (1.6) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 16.0 points, Aliyah Boston 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.
The Fever's magic number in the regular season remains 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.
Olympian Jewell Loyd leads Seattle with an 18.5-point scoring average, as well as 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Nneka Ogwumike adds 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. Indiana Miss Basketball and Notre Dame alum Skylar Diggins-Smith averages 14.9 points and 5.9 assists. Ezi Magbegor adds 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots.
Seattle edged the Fever 85-83 earlier this season as Loyd compiled 32 points and 11 rebounds. Clark had 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for Indiana.
Fever vs. Storm injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date
10 p.m. ET Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm
TV: Amazon Prime, WALV
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 23 (18 games): 16.3 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 35.1% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
4 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
3:30 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
