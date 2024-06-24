Advertisement

How to watch Caitlin Clark: Start time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on 6/27/24

scott horner, indianapolis star
The Indiana Fever (7-11) head West again for their second matchup this season against the Seattle Storm (10-6). The Fever's four-game winning streak went by the wayside as they fumbled a 15-point, second-half lead against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.6), steals (1.6) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 16.0 points, Aliyah Boston 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season remains 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Olympian Jewell Loyd leads Seattle with an 18.5-point scoring average, as well as 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Nneka Ogwumike adds 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. Indiana Miss Basketball and Notre Dame alum Skylar Diggins-Smith averages 14.9 points and 5.9 assists. Ezi Magbegor adds 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots.

Seattle edged the Fever 85-83 earlier this season as Loyd compiled 32 points and 11 rebounds. Clark had 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for Indiana.

One that gets away: Clark sets franchise record for assists, but Fever need her to be more aggressive

Fever vs. Storm injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

10 p.m. ET Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Amazon Prime, WALV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 23 (18 games): 16.3 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 35.1% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

W, 85-83

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

L, 89-72

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

W, 91-84

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

W, 91-83

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

W, 88-81

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

W, 91-79

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

L, 88-87

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

4 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

3:30 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm