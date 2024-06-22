Advertisement

How to watch Caitlin Clark: Start time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on 6/23/24

evan frank, indianapolis star
·4 min read

The Indiana Fever (7-10) and Chicago Sky (5-9) face off for the third time this season after Indiana won the first two games.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.6). Kelsey Mitchell adds 16.0 points, Aliyah Boston 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Marina Mabrey leads the Sky (15.4 points), while Chennedy Chandler adds 13.7 points, and Angel Reese puts up 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1 and 91-83 on June 16. Both games have gotten physical with incidents involving Clark and several Sky players. Most recently, Reese was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Clark in the head while going for a block.

Fever vs. Sky injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

6 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 21 (17 games): 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 33.8% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

W, 85-83

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

L, 89-72

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

W, 91-84

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

W, 91-83

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

W, 88-81

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

W, 91-79

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

4 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

4 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

3:30 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch WNBA's Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Chicago Sky