How to watch Caitlin Clark: Start time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on 6/23/24

The Indiana Fever (7-10) and Chicago Sky (5-9) face off for the third time this season after Indiana won the first two games.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.6). Kelsey Mitchell adds 16.0 points, Aliyah Boston 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Fever's magic number in the regular season is 84: When they hold the opponent to 84 or fewer points, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Marina Mabrey leads the Sky (15.4 points), while Chennedy Chandler adds 13.7 points, and Angel Reese puts up 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1 and 91-83 on June 16. Both games have gotten physical with incidents involving Clark and several Sky players. Most recently, Reese was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Clark in the head while going for a block.

Fever vs. Sky injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

6 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 21 (17 games): 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 33.8% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

