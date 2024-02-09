How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Nebraska Sunday: Clark within range of all-time NCAA scoring record

It's already been a remarkable year for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who has led the Hawkeyes to a 22-2 overall record (11-1 in the Big Ten) and the No. 2 spot nationally in AP rankings. Along the way, Clark has continued to pile up individual milestones and records: she's already the all-time leading scorer for both Iowa and the Big Ten conference, as well as the Big Ten's all-time assist leader.

Now, she's on the cusp of one of the biggest records of all: Entering Sunday, Clark sits second on the all-time NCAA women's scoring list with 3,489 career points, behind only Kelsey Plum (3,527). She's also within range of the all-time NCAA record, men or women, held by LSU's Pete Maravich (3,667). One note for the history books: the all-time women's record scoring record is held by Lynette Woodard, who scored 3,649 points in her time with Kansas in the late 70s and early 80s, but that accomplishment came before women's basketball was an NCAA sports (and, impressively, before the introduction of the three-point shot).

Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

While Clark had a (slightly) down game in Iowa's win against Penn State Thursday (she accounted for 27 points, after four straight games scoring at least 35), there's still a shot she'll break the record on the road against Nebraska Sunday. If not, the accomplishment will almost certainly come at home in front of the Hawkeyes faithful on Thursday, February 15th, in a game streamed on Peacock.

"I don't feel that much pressure," Clark said after the win against Penn State Thursday. "I feel like, at this point, it's like 'when' it's going to happen, rather than me chasing it down. My main focus is just on winning, having fun, enjoying these environments because it's so special. I've been able to find a lot of calmness and peace in that, and it wasn't always that way in my career. Early on, I would get nervous for these types of games. I feel like my maturity has just grown a lot."

For more on how to watch Clark and the Hawkeyes in their upcoming matchups, and what the superstar needs to do to break the scoring record, see below.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1

How to Watch Clark, Iowa vs Nebraska

Date: Sunday, February 11th

Time: 1pm ET

TV Network: FOX

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break NCAA record?

Caitlin Clark will tie Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record with 38 points on Sunday. With 39 or more, she'll break that record (for reference, she's cleared the 39-point mark three times this season).

How many points is Caitlin Clark averaging this season?

Entering Sunday, Clark is averaging and NCAA-leading 32.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

After the Sunday matchup with Nebraska, Clark and the Iowa squad next play Thursday, February 15th, hosting Michigan in a game that will be streamed on Peacock at 8pm ET.

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

