How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Purdue basketball: Time, streaming, and key storylines

The last time Caitlin Clark played on Peacock, she dropped 40 points and a game-winning 3-pointer against Michigan State just over a week ago. She returns to the streamer tonight, Wednesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. EST, when she will attempt to continue No. 3-ranked Iowa's dominance over Big Ten rival Purdue.

The Hawkeyes have won seven straight against the Boilermakers, including the last five with Clark, who has never lost to Purdue. They will have to contend, however, with a Boilermakers squad that is a perfect 8-0 at home this season and coming off eight days of rest after their Jan. 6 game at Maryland was postponed.

Iowa has plenty of reason for confidence, though, entering the contest on a 12-game win streak and having jumped to third in the AP Poll after wins over Michigan State and Rutgers. Clark was as unstoppable as ever in those games; she won Big Ten Player of the Week honors, giving her an incredible six out of nine this season and marking her conference-record 24th career weekly award.

As compared to Iowa, which averages the fourth-most points per game in the country on the strength of an up-tempo attack, Purdue plays a much slower pace. Clark's output of 31.3 points per game is nearly half of what Purdue averages as a team (68.9), so look for the Boilermakers to slow things down and let the crowd fuel them.

Purdue's upcoming schedule shows the depth of the Big Ten: Each of its next six opponents hold winning records, and three (Iowa, No. 14 Indiana on Jan. 21 and No. 17 Ohio State on Jan. 28) are ranked inside the top 20. That makes it all the more important for them to chase a victory against Iowa Wednesday.

"This is really an important stretch for us," head coach Katie Gearlds said last week. "It’s a really important run, and we have to make sure we’re consistent … It’s a gauntlet right now, and we’ve got to be ready to go.”

How to Watch Iowa vs Purdue College Basketball

Date: Tonight, January 10th, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. EST (pregame coverage begins at 7:30pm ET)

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Streaming: Peacock

Other basketball on NBC Wednesday: A10 men's matchup between La Salle and UMass (7 p.m. EST on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App)

