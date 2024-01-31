How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Northwestern: Time, streaming information for college basketball game

It's another doubleheader of women's college basketball Wednesday night on Peacock, starting off with Indiana against Maryland at 7pm ET and finishing with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8pm ET. The night's coverage begins with B1G College Countdown at 6:30pm ET.

This season continues to be huge for both Clark and the Iowa squad. Entering Wednesday night's matchup, Clark sits fourth on the all-time NCAA D-I scoring record, just five points away from moving into third. Kelsey Plum is at the top of that list with 3,527 points tallied across her career at Washington, and it's all but certain Clark will climb to that top spot this season.

The Hawkeyes saw a 15-game winning streak snapped on January 21st with an 100-92 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. But Iowa bounced back with a 19-point win over Nebraska their last time out, and hope to continue that momentum into Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Northwestern, meanwhile, enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, with all four losses coming by double digits. Their last outing was particularly tough: a blowout 100-59 loss to No. 10 Indiana. Their matchup against Iowa continues a challenging stretch, with games against Michigan State and Penn State before that 41-point loss to the Hoosiers.

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern College Basketball Game

Date: Wednesday, January 31st

Time: 8pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Other CBB on Peacock Wednesday: Indiana vs Maryland at 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Where is Caitlin Clark on the all-time NCAA Scoring List?

Entering Wednesday's game, Clark sits fourth on the all-time scoring list, just a few points away from moving into third. She's also just 139 points from passing Kelsey Plum at the top of that list, while averaging an NCAA-leading 32 points per game. Here's a look at the all-time list and Clark's place on it entering the matchup with Northwestern.

1. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

2. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

3. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

4. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,389

5. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

6. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

