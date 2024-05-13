How to Watch Caitlin Clark Make Her WNBA Debut With the Indiana Fever Online Without Cable

After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark is set to make her debut as the starting point guard for the Indiana Fever.

The WNBA season opener takes place on Tuesday, May 14, with the Indiana Fever playing against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The game also marks the first time that Disney+ will stream a live sports event.

At a Glance: How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Online

Stream on Disney+

Ahead, find out how to watch the Fever-Sun game with and without a cable subscription (including for free), plus where to buy last-minute WNBA tickets.

WATCH Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Directv Stream

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Date, Time

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun women’s pro basketball game takes place Tuesday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. You can watch the Fever vs. Sun game on TV through ESPN2.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Without Cable: Stream Online Free

Want to watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut online without cable? There are a few ways below to livestream the basketball game online, including with ESPN+ and Disney+, as well as options to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun online free.

How to Watch Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever WNBA Games Online for Free

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut with DirecTV Stream, which carries ESPN2 along with more than 90 other channels — such as ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV for the rest of the WNBA season.



The streamer has a free five-day trial available, which will let you watch the Fever-Sun game on May 14. Afterwards, you can either cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. Other plans offer more than 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $74.99 to $149.99 per month for the first 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 monthly, respectively).

BEST FOR DISNEY FANS

Disney+

From $7.99 per month

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever broadcasts on ESPN2, but the game is also livestreaming on Disney+ for subscribers.



If you’re not a subscriber, Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan, while it also goes for $13.99 monthly for the ad-free Premium tier. With Disney+, you can access originals from The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

Disney Trio Logos

Disney Trio Bundle

Get The Disney Trio

How about a streaming bundle? ESPN+ and Disney+ are available together with the Disney Trio, which includes access to the ad-supported version of Hulu. The bundle starts at $14.99 per month, or about 45% off compared to signing up for each service separately.



However, if you’d like to go (somewhat) commercial-free, the Disney Trio Premium bundle includes the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ with the ad-supported version of ESPN+ for $24.99 per month.

ESPN+

ESPN+ has Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut live-streaming. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.



ESPN+ includes original programming such as The Pat McAfee Show, 30 For 30, Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball, Deion’s Double Play and others. Meanwhile, it comes with streaming access to live sports from UFC, Formula 1, NHL, MLB and other sports leagues.

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Another way to watch the Fever-Sun game on ESPN2 is through Fubo. The streaming service starts at $79.99 per month for more than 185 channels, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBA TV for more WNBA games this season. You can also record more than 1,000 hours of content, thanks to Fubo’s cloud DVR.



Other plans include the Elite package (with more than 252 channels for $89.99 per month and the Premier tier that comes with nearly 261 channels, Paramount+ with Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month. If you want to watch some of the WNBA season live online free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

To watch ESPN2 online for the Fever-Sun game, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels — like ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, CBS and CBS Sports Network to watch the 2024 WNBA season — starting at $76.99 per month.



Hulu + Live TV comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, while the service also includes unlimited cloud DVR. Hulu offers a three-day free trial to try before you buy a monthly subscription.



Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV does not have ION and NBA TV in their channel lineup for additional WNBA games.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch Caitlin Clark’s debut with the Indiana Fever on ESPN2, thanks to the Sling Orange plan — which goes for $15 per month for the first month (and $40 per month afterward).



To watch additional Indiana Fever games throughout the season, Sling Orange + Blue carries ESPN, ESPN3 and ABC — which starts at $35 per month for the first month ($60 per month afterward). Unfortunately, the streaming service doesn’t offer ION, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ or WNBA League Pass.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Cable

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game airs on ESPN2 in the U.S, so you can watch online on ESPN.com with your cable TV provider account. However, ESPN+ and Disney+ are not available on cable.

Where to Buy Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Tickets Online

Want to watch Caitlin Clark’s debut in person? Tickets are available for Indiana Fever games at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime — prices depend on seat location at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. For more info, visit WNBA.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets to Indiana Fever games.

Buy Indiana Fever Tickets at Vivid Seats

