Watch Cage Warriors fighter growl, snarl, goad opponent, then get TKO’d in 52 seconds

We’re only three months into 2021, but we’ll be hard pushed to find a crazier one-minute fight than the bantamweight bout between Belgium’s Brian Bouland and England’s Liam Gittins at Cage Warriors 122.

Gittins (6-2), whose last Cage Warriors appearance saw him submit former bantamweight title challenger Josh Reed at Cage Warriors 118 last year, decided to come out all guns blazing as he charged across the cage and unloaded a barrage of wild hooks in a bid to catch Bouland (10-3) cold at the start of the fight.

Initially, it looked like his approach was partly successful, as Gittins forced Bouland onto the back foot and connected with some heavy punches that forced the Belgian to backpedal in an attempt to create some space for himself.

Related

Cage Warriors 122 live results Cage Warriors 121: Challenger disqualified for repeated headbutts in bizarre title fight finish

Gittins set off in pursuit and unloaded more wild punches, as he growled, snarled, and even roared at his opponent. He even dropped his hands and goaded Bouland as he continued to push the pace in a bid to claim a first-round finish.

But Gittins’ high-octane approach eventually came back to haunt him as Bouland found just enough time and space to be able to plant his feet and unload a perfectly timed uppercut that sent Gittins crashing to the canvas.

Referee Rich Mitchell dived in to spare the Englishman further punishment and, despite the Englishman’s subsequent protestations, Bouland was declared the TKO winner.

It was a wild encounter, with Bouland proving that when it comes to landing strikes in four-ounce gloves, quality beats quantity if you can land one clean.

WOW! All it takes is one shot from Brian Bouland 🤯 Was that the round of #THETRILOGY? 📺 Watch #CW122 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/d0wlcZ8PFu — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2021

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.