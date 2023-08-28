WATCH: C.J. Stroud Throws first NFL touchdown

Preseason NFL football is a good opportunity for rookies to get their NFL career underway, and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is amongst those doing just that.

After getting drafted second overall to the Houston Texans, Stroud has a tall task ahead of him to turn around a franchise that has struggled in recent years. However, as Buckeye fans saw over the last two years, Stroud has all the tools to develop into a very good NFL quarterback.

Stroud played in his last preseason game against the New Orleans Saints before the regular season gets underway on Sunday night. He attempted just four passes and only played two drives total, but recorded his first NFL touchdown on a play action toss to Nico Collins for a three-yard touchdown.

Stroud will play his first regular season career game in Baltimore against the Ravens on Sunday September 10.

