WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws first NFL touchdown

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a rough first NFL preseason game, but has looked much better as he has gotten his feet wet and comfortable in the Houston Texans offense. His ball placement has looked exceptional, and did even better on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

In fact, Stroud broke the seal in throwing his first touchdown pass in the NFL — albeit in a preseason game — when he hit receiver Nico Collins for a three-yard touchdown pass on a 2nd and goal opportunity midway through the first quarter.

It was a thing of beauty, going against the grain of the play design with the touch we’ve been accustomed to seeing from Stroud from his time in the Scarlet and Gray.

As we’ve seen throughout NFL history, preseason games mean very little, but with the way Stroud has looked as of late, if that Texans offensive line can keep him clean, we could be looking at a budding star in the League.

