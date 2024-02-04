Watch: C.J. Stroud throw first Pro Bowl TD pass to Keenan Allen

Houston Texans C.J. Stroud isn’t letting his first Pro Bowl experience go to waste.

The rookie quarterback hit Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen for a short touchdown in the second quarter of the 2024 Pro Bowl flag football game Sunday.

A Pro Bowl TD pass for the rookie C.J. Stroud! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uYq2ZT9aNB — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

Stroud has been having a great Pro Bowl weekend on the heels of his impressive rookie year. AFC coach Peyton Manning predicted Stroud would win the Pro Bowl MVP ahead of the festivities, and Stroud followed that up with an AFC-leading 26 points in the precision passing skill challenge. He also made a fan’s day on Saturday.

The young Texans quarterback looks every bit as the franchise player Houston had hoped he’d become when the team drafted him No. 2 overall. He exploded in 2023 and is a favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after Stroud led the Texans to the AFC South title and a first-round playoff victory.

He’ll head into the offseason, now, on the heels of an impressive Pro Bowl experience. The next step is for the Texans to add more weapons around him and give him the best chance to develop me in 2024. It’ll help, too, that his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach will return after both were courted throughout the offseason.

